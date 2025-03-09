Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 239.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

