Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CB opened at $286.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.30. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

