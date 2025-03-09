E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 891 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 804 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $113.36.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,633.28. This trade represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 37,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. The trade was a 37.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,872,496. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

