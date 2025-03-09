E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $428,000 Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in HEICO by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,885,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,127,000 after buying an additional 37,943 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 64,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEI opened at $263.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $182.47 and a one year high of $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.74.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

