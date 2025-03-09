E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,362 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $13,213,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $4,938,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Trimble Stock Up 2.1 %

Trimble stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

