Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 9,337 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 212.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,276,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $250.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

