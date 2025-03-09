Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $4.04 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $115.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

