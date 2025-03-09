Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 7,091 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.14% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $133.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $371.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.