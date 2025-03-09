Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 63,148 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,670 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,390.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,117,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

