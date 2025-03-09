Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 8,447 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.6 %

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $179.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average is $174.57. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $219.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

