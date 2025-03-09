Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $3.71 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.23% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,307,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 428.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $52.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

BHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $271,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,947,418.63. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

