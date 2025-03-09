Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $44,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

