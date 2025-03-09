Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 741,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 420,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Electrum Discovery Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
