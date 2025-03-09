Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 741,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 420,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.
Electrum Discovery Company Profile
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
