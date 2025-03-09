Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 251.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 78,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,221,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of LLY opened at $868.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $826.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $847.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.