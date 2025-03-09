Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $845,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Accenture by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,551,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,967,000 after acquiring an additional 363,401 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 8.3% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Accenture by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $341.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.46. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.96.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CFO Angie Y. Park sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total transaction of $242,750.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,892.12. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total value of $134,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,916.50. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

