Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 55600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -105.57, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Entourage Health Company Profile

Entourage Health Corp. processes, produces, and distributes cannabis products for medical, adult-use, and bulk sales markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products, such as dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cannabis oils, topicals, soft chews, chewing gum, and micro inhalers. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Dime Bag, Syndicate, Mary’s Medicinals, and Royal City Cannabis brand names.

Featured Stories

