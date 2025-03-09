Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.15 and traded as high as C$2.35. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 239,825 shares trading hands.
Separately, TD Securities lowered Entrée Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.
