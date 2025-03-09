Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.50 and traded as high as $14.93. Escalade shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 8,419 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $209.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. Escalade had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Escalade by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Escalade by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

