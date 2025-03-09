Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) shot up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 178,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 159,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

