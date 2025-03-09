Farrow Financial Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for 4.3% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Farrow Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

