Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Shares of FIS opened at $71.47 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

