Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,321 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

