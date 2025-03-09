First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Increased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 665.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in First Solar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 49,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price objective on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $484,793.40. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $139.13 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.96 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.