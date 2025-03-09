Fiserv (NYSE:FI) vs. First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Head to Head Comparison

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Advantage and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 3 7 0 2.70 Fiserv 0 2 21 2 3.00

First Advantage presently has a consensus price target of $53.29, suggesting a potential upside of 299.44%. Fiserv has a consensus price target of $239.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given First Advantage’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Fiserv.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

First Advantage has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Advantage and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 0.65% 13.16% 7.33% Fiserv 15.31% 17.93% 5.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Advantage and Fiserv”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $860.21 million 2.69 $37.29 million ($0.69) -19.33 Fiserv $383.42 million 319.19 $3.13 billion $5.39 40.45

Fiserv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Advantage. First Advantage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiserv beats First Advantage on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

