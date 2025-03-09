Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.91 and last traded at $51.58. 116,613 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.42.
Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35.
Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.
