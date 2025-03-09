Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.19 and traded as low as C$6.42. Frontera Energy shares last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 60,565 shares traded.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$379.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.