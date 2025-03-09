Frontier Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Frontier Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.7% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

