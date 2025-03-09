Frontier Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 141,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $34.39.

The Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (FDLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap, Multi-Factor index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to 100 US-listed stocks of various sectors and market capitalizations. Selection is based on high quality, value, and momentum characteristics that include a Christian values component, as defined by the issuer.

