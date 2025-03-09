Frontier Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM)

Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 492,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,411,000. Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 4.1% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

FGSM opened at $25.11 on Friday. Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56.

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (FGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to small-cap global companies. The portfolio will typically comprise of 6 to 12 ETFs. FGSM was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

