Frontier Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,418 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $21,054,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 121,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

