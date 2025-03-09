FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 415641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $574.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -4.36%.
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
