FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 415641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $574.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -4.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,537,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 730,895 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 4.6% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 5,940,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 258,591 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after buying an additional 1,452,567 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,807,000 after buying an additional 778,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

