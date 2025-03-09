Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 294,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 200,192 shares.The stock last traded at $18.74 and had previously closed at $17.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLGT

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 3.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

The stock has a market cap of $573.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim bought 100,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. This represents a 40.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.