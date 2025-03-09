GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of GE Vernova worth $70,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $288.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.70. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.