General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of General Mills by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,082,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,368 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in General Mills by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

General Mills Stock Up 3.7 %

GIS opened at $64.53 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

