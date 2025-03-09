General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GM

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.