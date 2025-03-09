Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Acquires Shares of 6,100 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.69 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average is $107.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

