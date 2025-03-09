Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys Shares of 47,000 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

KGC stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

