Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New $954,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.9 %

NOW stock opened at $850.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,017.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $984.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,123.85. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

