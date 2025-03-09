Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $321.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.71.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

