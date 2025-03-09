Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes $956,000 Position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance
Shares of MGDDF opened at $36.30 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.