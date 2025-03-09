Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes $956,000 Position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of MGDDF opened at $36.30 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

