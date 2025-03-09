Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 23,784,105 shares changing hands.

Global Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.19.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas, upstream exploration company presently focused on Africa and the Mediterranean. The Company’s principal assets are two exploration blocks located offshore Namibia. Its primary listing is on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with a secondary listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM).

