HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,092.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,418,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,442 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,909,000 after buying an additional 2,140,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,339,000 after buying an additional 1,114,210 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $54,055,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after buying an additional 687,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HDB. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

