HM Payson & Co. Increases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $376.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.59 and a 200 day moving average of $449.75. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.48 and a fifty-two week high of $545.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

