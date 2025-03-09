HM Payson & Co. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of D opened at $55.21 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

View Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.