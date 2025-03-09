HM Payson & Co. Sells 721 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,001,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

