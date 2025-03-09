Horan Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $60.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

