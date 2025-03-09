Horan Securities Inc. Takes $510,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average is $179.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

