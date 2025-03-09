Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Hubbell worth $130,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Hubbell by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $355.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.15. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $337.97 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.88.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

