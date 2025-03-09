HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in HubSpot by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at $941,197,051.53. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,997 shares of company stock worth $35,796,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $640.87 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,121.52, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $735.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.95.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

